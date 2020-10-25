  • Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Dylan Frittelli hits his 107-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Dylan Fittelli’s approach at No. 16 leads to birdie at ZOZO

