Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 7th at 15 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Frittelli's tee shot went 213 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

Frittelli tee shot went 207 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 14th, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Frittelli at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Frittelli hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.