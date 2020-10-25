Danny Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day in 75th at 2 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Lee's tee shot went 164 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Lee's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee had a 207 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.