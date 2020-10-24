-
Daniel Berger shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Daniel Berger hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 29th at 10 under; Lanto Griffin, Tony Finau, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas, Ryan Palmer, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 16 under; and Brian Harman is in 7th at 15 under.
At the 203-yard par-3 third, Berger hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
At the 457-yard par-4 fourth, Berger reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Berger at 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Berger's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Berger hit his 229 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
Berger missed the green on his first shot on the 185-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.
