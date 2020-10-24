In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Corey Conners hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 20th at 12 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Conners's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Conners's tee shot went 185 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Conners hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Conners to 4 under for the round.