Collin Morikawa shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 24, 2020
Highlights
Collin Morikawa sticks tee shot to set up birdie at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Collin Morikawa lands his 172-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 39th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 232-yard par-3 eighth green, Morikawa suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Morikawa at even for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
