Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Chan Kim in the third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chan Kim holes short birdie putt at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Chan Kim makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 5th hole.
In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Chan Kim hit 11 of 13 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kim finished his day tied for 48th at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Chan Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chan Kim to 1 under for the round.
At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Kim hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Kim hit his 107 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.
