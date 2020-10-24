In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his round tied for 23rd at 11 under; Lanto Griffin, Tony Finau, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas, Ryan Palmer, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 16 under; and Brian Harman is in 7th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Carlos Ortiz hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Ortiz hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Ortiz chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ortiz to 5 under for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 4 under for the round.