Cameron Smith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 13th at 14 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Smith hit his 226 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Smith had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Smith's tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Smith hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 6 under for the round.