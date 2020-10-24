In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Cameron Champ hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his round tied for 13th at 13 under; Lanto Griffin is in 1st at 18 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas, Ryan Palmer, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 16 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Cameron Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Champ chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

Champ missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Champ's 114 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Champ's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Champ to 7 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 8 under for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 7 under for the round.