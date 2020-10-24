In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Byeong Hun An hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 48th at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, An chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, An hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 11th. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, An chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, An hit an approach shot from 265 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 4 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, An hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, An's 174 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved An to 6 under for the round.

On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved An to 7 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved An to 8 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 6 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, An chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to 5 under for the round.