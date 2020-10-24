In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Bubba Watson hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 7th at 15 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

At the 343-yard par-4 first, Watson had a 334-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 27-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 fourth, Watson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Watson at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Watson hit an approach shot from 229 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 5 under for the round.

Watson got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watson to 4 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Watson hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 459-yard par-4 14th. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.