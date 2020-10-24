Brian Harman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 7th at 15 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Brian Harman hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 third, Harman hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Harman chipped in his fourth shot from 20 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Harman had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 5 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Harman's tee shot went 216 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Harman chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Harman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.