Brendon Todd putts well in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Brendon Todd hit 12 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 39th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
At the par-5 11th, Brendon Todd chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Todd's 190 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Todd's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
