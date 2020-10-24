Brendan Steele hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 58th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Steele's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Steele had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 5 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Steele chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Steele to 5 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Steele's tee shot went 229 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.