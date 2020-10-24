Brad Kennedy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kennedy finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

Kennedy hit his tee at the green on the 185-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kennedy to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Kennedy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kennedy to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 15th green, Kennedy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kennedy at 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Kennedy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kennedy to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Kennedy hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kennedy to 3 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Kennedy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kennedy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kennedy had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kennedy to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kennedy's 184 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kennedy to 6 under for the round.