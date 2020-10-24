Billy Horschel hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 64th at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Billy Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Horschel had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.