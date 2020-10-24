In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Andrew Landry hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 30th at 10 under; Lanto Griffin is in 1st at 18 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas, Ryan Palmer, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 16 under.

On the par-4 seventh, Landry's 160 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Landry's tee shot went 239 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Landry had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Landry reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Landry chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Landry hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Landry at even for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Landry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Landry hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.