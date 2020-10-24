  • Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Alex Noren in the third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Alex Noren lands his 172-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Alex Noren’s nice approach leads to birdie at ZOZO

    In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Alex Noren lands his 172-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.