Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Alex Noren in the third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Noren’s nice approach leads to birdie at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Alex Noren lands his 172-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Alex Noren hit 10 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Noren finished his day tied for 15th at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
At the 536-yard par-5 second, Alex Noren got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Alex Noren to even-par for the round.
At the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Noren hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Noren's 168 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.
