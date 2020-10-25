Adam Long hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day in 72nd at 1 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Adam Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Long had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Long's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Long at 6 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Long's tee shot went 210 yards to the left side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Long chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Long had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 7 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Long's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.