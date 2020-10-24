-
Adam Hadwin shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 24, 2020
Highlights
Adam Hadwin dials in approach to set up birdie at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Adam Hadwin lands his 168-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Adam Hadwin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 64th at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadwin had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Hadwin's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hadwin's 159 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hadwin had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Hadwin's 166 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot into the native area on the 232-yard par-3 17th, Hadwin scored a bogey, leaving him at 2 under for the round.
