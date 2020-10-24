Adam Hadwin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 64th at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadwin had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Hadwin's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hadwin's 159 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hadwin had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hadwin's 166 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot into the native area on the 232-yard par-3 17th, Hadwin scored a bogey, leaving him at 2 under for the round.