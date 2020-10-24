-
Abraham Ancer shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer birdies sinks birdie putt at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Abraham Ancer makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.
In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 58th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
Ancer got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 2 over for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Ancer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ancer to 3 over for the round.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Ancer's tee shot went 206 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Ancer got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 5 over for the round.
