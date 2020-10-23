Xander Schauffele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 61st at 3 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Schauffele hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 343-yard par-4 first. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Schauffele had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to even-par for the round.