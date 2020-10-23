Webb Simpson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and finished the round bogey free. Simpson finished his round tied for 12th at 10 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Webb Simpson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Simpson had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Simpson hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.

Simpson missed the green on his first shot on the 203-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Simpson's 146 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 7 under for the round.