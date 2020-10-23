  • Webb Simpson delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Webb Simpson lands his 147-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
