In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hovland finished his round tied for 21st at 9 under Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under, Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under, and Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Viktor Hovland chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 16th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hovland's 78 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 third, Hovland hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Hovland hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fifth. This moved Hovland to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hovland had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 8 under for the round.