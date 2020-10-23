-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton sinks 10-foot birdie putt at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Tyrrell Hatton hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 4th at 11 under Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under, Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under, and Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
At the 203-yard par-3 third, Hatton hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hatton had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Hatton's 142 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hatton had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.
