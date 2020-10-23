Tyler Duncan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Duncan finished his round tied for 27th at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Lanto Griffin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 3rd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 12 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Tyler Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tyler Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Duncan's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Duncan's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 536-yard par-5 second, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Duncan to 1 over for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 third, Duncan hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Duncan had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.