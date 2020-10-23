In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tony Finau hit 10 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 5th at 11 under; Justin Thomas and Lanto Griffin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 3rd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 12 under.

After a 319 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Finau chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Finau hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Finau's 80 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Finau hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Finau had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 7 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 8 under for the round.