Tommy Fleetwood shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood holes 20-footer for birdie at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tommy Fleetwood sinks a 20-foot putt for birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 37th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Fleetwood had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Fleetwood's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Fleetwood's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 13th, Fleetwood hit his 191 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 5 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th, Fleetwood took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his fourth shot onto the green and two putted for double bogey. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.
