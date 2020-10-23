Tom Hoge hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his round tied for 56th at 3 under; Dylan Frittelli and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Satoshi Kodaira, Ryan Palmer, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 8th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Tom Hoge had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hoge's 168 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Hoge went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 2 under for the round.