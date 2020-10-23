In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tiger Woods hit 10 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Woods finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Woods hit an approach shot from 128 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Woods hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Woods at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Woods's 141 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Woods reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woods to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Woods had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woods to 3 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Woods reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woods to 4 under for the round.

Woods's tee shot went 236 yards to the native area and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 361-yard par-4 10th. This moved Woods to 3 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Woods reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woods to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Woods chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Woods at 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Woods had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woods to 5 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Woods hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woods to 6 under for the round.