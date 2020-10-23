Talor Gooch hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and finished the round bogey free. Gooch finished his round tied for 33rd at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Talor Gooch chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to native area on the par-5 16th, Gooch hit his 245 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Gooch hit an approach shot from 224 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gooch had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 6 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 7 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gooch to 8 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Gooch's 165 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 9 under for the round.