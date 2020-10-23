-
Takumi Kanaya posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Takumi Kanaya hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kanaya finished his round tied for 34th at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Takumi Kanaya had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Takumi Kanaya to 1 under for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Kanaya chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kanaya to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Kanaya hit his 118 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kanaya to 3 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Kanaya had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kanaya to 4 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kanaya reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kanaya to 5 under for the round.
