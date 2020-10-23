In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Sungjae Im hit 13 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 28th at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Lanto Griffin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 3rd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Im's 81 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Im hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Im got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 17th, Im's tee shot went 156 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 536-yard par-5 second, Im got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.