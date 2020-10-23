Shugo Imahira hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Imahira finished his round tied for 48th at 5 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Imahira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Imahira to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Imahira's tee shot went 208 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Imahira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Imahira to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Imahira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Imahira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Imahira had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Imahira to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Imahira chipped in his third shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Imahira to 5 under for the round.

Imahira hit his tee at the green on the 185-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Imahira to 6 under for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Imahira chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Imahira to 7 under for the round.

Imahira had a fantastic chip-in on the 186-yard par-3 15th. His tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 4 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Imahira hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Imahira to 8 under for the round.