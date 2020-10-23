-
Shaun Norris putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2020
Highlights
Shaun Norris sticks approach to set up birdie at ZOZO
In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Shaun Norris lands his 173-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Shaun Norris hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norris finished his round tied for 61st at 3 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Shaun Norris's 96 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shaun Norris to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Norris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norris to 2 under for the round.
Norris got a double bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Norris to even-par for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Norris got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Norris to even for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Norris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norris to 1 over for the round.
