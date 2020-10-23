Sebastián Muñoz hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Muñoz finished his round tied for 14th at 10 under; Justin Thomas and Lanto Griffin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 3rd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 12 under.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Sebastián Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 fourth, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Muñoz had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Muñoz's 131 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.