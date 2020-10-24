Scottie Scheffler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 4th at 12 under with Patrick Cantlay; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; and Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under.

On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

Scheffler missed the green on his first shot on the 203-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Scheffler had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Scheffler's 137 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.

Scheffler his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Scheffler hit an approach shot from 262 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 7 under for the round.