-
-
Satoshi Kodaira delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2020
-
Highlights
Satoshi Kodaira sinks 14-footer for birdie at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Satoshi Kodaira makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Satoshi Kodaira hit 12 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kodaira finished his round tied for 10th at 10 under Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under, Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under, and Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 14th, Satoshi Kodaira's 151 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Satoshi Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kodaira had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Kodaira's 162 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kodaira to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kodaira had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kodaira to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.