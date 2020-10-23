In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Satoshi Kodaira hit 12 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kodaira finished his round tied for 10th at 10 under Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under, Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under, and Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 14th, Satoshi Kodaira's 151 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Satoshi Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kodaira had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kodaira's 162 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kodaira to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kodaira had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kodaira to 6 under for the round.