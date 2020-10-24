Ryo Ishikawa hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ishikawa finished his day tied for 48th at 5 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 203-yard par-3 third, Ryo Ishikawa hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryo Ishikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Ishikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ishikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Ishikawa hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ishikawa to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Ishikawa had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ishikawa to 4 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Ishikawa hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ishikawa to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Ishikawa hit his 109 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Ishikawa to 6 under for the round.