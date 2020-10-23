Ryan Palmer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 9th at 10 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Palmer chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Palmer's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 186-yard par-3 green 15th, Palmer suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Palmer had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

Palmer missed the green on his first shot on the 203-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 5 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Palmer's 177 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 7 under for the round.