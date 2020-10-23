-
-
Russell Henley shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2020
Russell Henley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 52nd at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the par-5 11th, Henley chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 fourth, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Henley had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 232-yard par-3 eighth green, Henley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Henley at even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.