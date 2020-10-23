Rory McIlroy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 54th at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 314 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 185-yard par-3 12th green, McIlroy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McIlroy at 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, McIlroy's tee shot went 197 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 16th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, McIlroy had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 343-yard par-4 first McIlroy hit his tee shot 320 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, McIlroy chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McIlroy's 163 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 5 under for the round.