Rikuya Hoshino putts well in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2020
Rikuya Hoshino hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoshino finished his round tied for 32nd at 6 under; Dylan Frittelli and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Satoshi Kodaira, Ryan Palmer, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 8th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Rikuya Hoshino hit an approach shot from 120 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rikuya Hoshino to 1 under for the round.
Hoshino missed the green on his first shot on the 232-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Hoshino to 2 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Hoshino had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoshino to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoshino had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoshino to 2 under for the round.
