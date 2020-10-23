In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Rickie Fowler hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 40th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Fowler hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Fowler hit his 90 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Fowler's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Fowler had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Fowler hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Fowler's 195 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.