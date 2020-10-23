In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Richy Werenski hit 11 of 13 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 6th at 11 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Werenski's 79 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

Werenski hit his tee at the green on the 185-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Werenski had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 5 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 18th, Werenski reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Werenski at 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Werenski's 73 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 7 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Werenski to 8 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 third, Werenski hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Werenski to 9 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 10 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 9 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Werenski had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 10 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Werenski's 166 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 11 under for the round.