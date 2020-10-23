  • Richy Werenski shoots 11-under 61 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Richy Werenski lands his 167-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Richy Werenski’s tight approach leads to birdie at ZOZO

