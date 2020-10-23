  • Phil Mickelson shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Phil Mickelson sinks a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Phil Mickelson rolls in 17-footer for birdie at ZOZO

    In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Phil Mickelson sinks a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.