-
-
Phil Mickelson shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2020
-
Highlights
Phil Mickelson rolls in 17-footer for birdie at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Phil Mickelson sinks a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Phil Mickelson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round in 73rd at 2 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Mickelson hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 3 over for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Mickelson hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Mickelson hit an approach shot from 264 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 fourth, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Mickelson's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.