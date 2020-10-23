Phil Mickelson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round in 73rd at 2 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Mickelson hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 3 over for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Mickelson hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Mickelson hit an approach shot from 264 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Mickelson's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.