In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Paul Casey hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 56th at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Casey chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Casey chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Casey's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Casey got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 under for the round.