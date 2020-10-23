  • Patrick Reed putts himself to a 9-under 63 in second round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Patrick Reed lands his 158-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Patrick Reed dials in approach to set up birdie at ZOZO

    In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Patrick Reed lands his 158-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.