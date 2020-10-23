In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Patrick Reed hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reed finished his round tied for 5th at 11 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Patrick Reed's 95 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Reed chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

Reed missed the green on his first shot on the 186-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 16th, Reed chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 5 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Reed hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Reed hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Reed to 5 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Reed chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 6 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 7 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reed had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 9 under for the round.