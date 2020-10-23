-
Patrick Cantlay delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2020
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay sinks birdie putt at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Patrick Cantlay makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Cantlay finished his round in 4th at 12 under; Justin Thomas and Lanto Griffin are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Dylan Frittelli is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Patrick Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Cantlay's 78 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Cantlay had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 7 under for the round.
