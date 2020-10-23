In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Nick Taylor hit 13 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 37th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

Taylor tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Taylor hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.